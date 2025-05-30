Lowcountry Democrat and doctor Dr. Annie Andrews enters the SC Senate campaign

Dr. Annie Andrews, a Charleston pediatrician and former Democratic congressional candidate, has declared her candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Taking on Lindsey Graham

Andrews, who recently ran against Rep. Nancy Mace in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District race, announced her Senate bid on Thursday morning. On her campaign website and social media, she said she is motivated to confront what she calls the “BS in Washington.”

She highlighted the “corruption” in Capitol politics, saying it negatively impacts families across South Carolina. Drawing from her medical background, Andrews cited seeing children “shot in their own neighborhoods,” parents “forced to ration medication,” and families struggling to access mental health care.

Focus on Families and Healthcare

Andrews emphasized her commitment to fighting for families to raise their children in safe environments with dignity. She advocates for affordable healthcare, quality public schools, and economic security. Importantly, she pledged not to accept donations from corporate Political Action Committees (PACs).

Growing Democratic Field

Dr. Andrews is the latest Democrat to enter the Senate race, following Lee Johnson, an Upstate engineer who announced his candidacy two weeks ago. Johnson also vows to limit his service to two terms and reject corporate PAC money.

Other Democrats competing for the nomination include Catherine Fleming Bruce and Kyle Freeman. The Republican field includes businessman Mark Lynch, while Charleston’s Jack Ellison has filed as a nonpartisan candidate.

Background on Andrews’ Previous Campaign

In the 2022 congressional race, Andrews lost to incumbent Nancy Mace, with Mace winning 56.5% of the vote compared to Andrews’ 42.5%.

