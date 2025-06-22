LorCo Capital commemorates three years of achievement

Charleston, SC – June 18, 2025 — LorCo Capital, a multistrategy hedge fund headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, is celebrating its third anniversary with a remarkable track record of growth and exceptional performance. Since its launch in June 2022, the firm has achieved an impressive 211.51% return for its investors—an extraordinary accomplishment, particularly for a hedge fund still in its early years.

A Vision for AI-Driven Trading

Founded by Bobby Bentz, a Charleston native, LorCo Capital stands out in the hedge fund space by leveraging proprietary algorithmic trading systems powered by artificial intelligence (AI). These advanced systems are designed to identify and execute short-term trades across various market conditions, including bull, bear, and sideways markets. The firm’s cutting-edge approach to trading has allowed it to thrive in an unpredictable market, providing consistent returns for its investors.

“We follow a strict, math-based approach to risk management,” said Bentz. “No one can predict the market, but our AI systems are designed to adapt in real-time. Cutting losses early and staying active in all market environments is what sets us apart.”

Expanding and Innovating for the Future

LorCo Capital’s impressive success has fueled the firm’s rapid expansion. The hedge fund is currently in the process of moving into a larger facility with next-generation infrastructure, including high-performance servers and computing systems capable of 10 times the current trading power. This upgrade will lay the groundwork for the firm’s next phase of innovation and scaling.

Looking ahead, LorCo Capital is focused on further enhancing its proprietary software and incorporating evolving AI technologies to refine performance, optimize risk management, and protect investor capital. The firm is also opening its doors to more investors, from local clients to international investors, offering a unique structure that challenges industry norms: no management fees, no lockup periods, an 8% annual hurdle rate, and full transparency.

“We’ve built a package that aligns our goals with our investors,” Bentz added. “We want people to feel confident, informed, and excited about the future possibilities in AI technology.”

An Exciting Future Ahead

As LorCo Capital celebrates three years of extraordinary success, the firm remains dedicated to its mission of delivering cutting-edge AI-driven strategies that provide exceptional returns while maintaining a commitment to transparency and investor alignment. The firm’s focus on innovation and expansion ensures that it is well-positioned for continued growth in the competitive hedge fund landscape.

To learn more about LorCo Capital or to schedule an introductory Zoom meeting with Hedge Fund Manager Bobby Bentz, visit: www.lorcocap.com.

Contact:

LorCo Capital LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 843-298-0136

