Local shrimpers raise money for Cindy “the net lady” to continue her important work

For over 50 years, Cindy, known affectionately as “The Net Lady,” has been an essential figure in South Carolina’s shrimping industry. From mending nets for shrimpers across the state to traveling as far as North Carolina and Beaufort to lend her expertise, Cindy’s passion for her work has made her a beloved figure. However, a recent car breakdown has made it difficult for her to continue her work. To help Cindy get back on the road and continue supporting the shrimping community, the South Carolina Shrimpers Association (SCSA) has launched a fundraising campaign to raise $5,000.

Cindy’s Essential Role in the Shrimping Industry:

Cindy has been a vital part of the shrimping industry in South Carolina for decades, mending nets both on land and at sea. Her expertise and dedication are highly valued by shrimpers who rely on her to keep their equipment in top shape. However, Cindy’s car, which she uses to travel to various shrimping locations, recently broke down. As a result, she’s been unable to get to the job sites on her own, relying on others to help her get to work.

Living in McClellanville, Cindy’s car has been crucial to her work, enabling her to travel as far as North Carolina, Beaufort, and Bennetts Point to assist shrimpers. Without a reliable car, she’s been unable to reach these locations and provide the essential services that the shrimping community depends on.

The Fundraiser for Cindy:

The South Carolina Shrimpers Association saw Cindy’s struggle and decided it was time to step in and show their appreciation for all her hard work over the years. Bryan Jones, the vice president of the SCSA, explained the importance of helping Cindy: “She’s tough, she’s resilient, she’s such a good kind-hearted person – salt of the earth. This is the least we can do to try to help her get back out on the road.”

To help Cindy get back to doing what she loves, the SCSA has started a fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $5,000 to cover the costs of repairing or replacing her car. The campaign is rare but necessary, as many shrimpers rely on Cindy’s expertise to ensure their nets are in working condition, especially with shrimp season approaching.

Cindy’s Gratitude and Commitment:

Cindy expressed her gratitude for the support she’s received from the shrimping community. “Because I’ve always tried to be independent and not have to ask for anything. But they see my need, and I just – I appreciate everything,” she said. Despite her current struggles, Cindy’s commitment to the shrimping industry remains strong, and she’s always ready to help when needed.

“I do love what I do because I get to go places. They call me to North Carolina all the way to Beaufort just to go down there and work. When they need me, I go, but no, I ain’t go nowhere to go,” Cindy explained.

How You Can Help:

The SCSA’s fundraising campaign aims to raise $5,000 to get Cindy back on the road so she can continue her vital work for the shrimping community. To contribute to the campaign, donors can click the link provided in the fundraiser.

Cindy, “The Net Lady,” has dedicated her life to supporting the shrimping industry, and now the shrimping community is rallying to support her. With the help of the South Carolina Shrimpers Association and generous donors, Cindy will soon be able to get back to her work, mending nets and ensuring the fleet stays afloat. It’s a reminder of the power of community and the importance of supporting those who give so much to others.

