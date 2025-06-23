Late rallies propel River Dogs to a fifth consecutive win

KANNAPOLIS, NC – The Charleston RiverDogs extended their winning streak to five games with a thrilling 6-4 extra innings victory over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Saturday night at Atrium Health Ballpark. The win marks the RiverDogs’ 15th victory in their last 19 games, improving their record to 37-31 and 2-0 to open the second half of the season.

A Pitcher’s Duel Turns Into Extra-Innings Drama

The game started as a pitcher’s duel, with both teams kept scoreless through the first seven innings. Jose Urbina, the RiverDogs’ 19-year-old right-handed starter, was dominant, pitching six shutout innings. Urbina struck out seven batters, scattering four hits and three walks. However, the performance of Luis Reyes, the Cannon Ballers’ 19-year-old starter, took it a step further. Reyes threw seven shutout innings, allowing only one walk and striking out five.

Late-Inning Drama and the RiverDogs’ Comeback

The game finally saw scoring in the seventh inning when the Cannon Ballers struck first. Thanks to two unearned runs, Kannapolis took a 2-0 lead. A throwing error allowed Javier Mogollon to reach base, and Ryan Burrowes followed with an RBI single to bring him home. Mike Kane then singled in Burrowes to double the lead.

However, the RiverDogs responded in the top of the eighth with a two-out rally. After Narciso Polanco doubled and Theo Gillen walked, Connor Hujsak delivered a clutch two-RBI ground rule double to tie the game at 2-2. Angel Mateo then followed with an RBI single, putting the RiverDogs ahead 3-2.

Extra Innings and a Missed Opportunity for Kannapolis

The Cannon Ballers answered back in the bottom of the ninth, tying the game at 3-3 when TJ McCants singled to bring in the tying run after Mogollon’s leadoff double. With McCants on second base, Jonathan Russell, the RiverDogs’ reliever, stood tall and retired the next two batters to send the game to extra innings.

RiverDogs Capitalize in the 10th

In the top of the 10th, the RiverDogs took control of the game. A mistake by the Kannapolis defense allowed Charleston to capitalize. With runners on first and second and one out, Connor Hujsak hit a slow grounder to the catcher. Ronny Hernandez, trying to field the ball with his bare hand, misfired it into right field, allowing both runners to score and Hujsak to reach third. Angel Mateo then hit a sacrifice fly, giving the RiverDogs a commanding 6-3 lead.

Kannapolis responded with a run in the bottom of the 10th, scoring their placed runner. However, Russell remained composed and closed out the game, retiring the next two batters to seal the 6-4 win.

RiverDogs Look to Complete the Sweep

With the victory, the RiverDogs will look to complete a six-game sweep against Kannapolis in the series finale tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Following the game, Charleston will return home to Riley Park on Tuesday, where they will begin a six-game series against the Lynchburg Hillcats at 7:05 p.m..

