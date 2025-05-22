Kelly Donoghue of Summerville High School has been recognized a Cool Teacher by News 2

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. – Students and staff at Summerville High School say Media Technology and Math teacher Mrs. Kelly Donoghue is more than just an educator — she’s smart, funny, genuine, and cool. And now, she’s been officially recognized as News 2’s final Cool School Teacher for the 2024–2025 school year.

From Newsroom to Classroom

A former chief photojournalist at News 2, Donoghue transitioned into education after the birth of her first daughter. She earned a master’s degree in Secondary Education with a focus on Math from The Citadel and began teaching Math and Engineering. Now in her 12th year at Summerville High, Donoghue is in her ninth year teaching Media Technology, blending her real-world media experience with her love for teaching.

“I really enjoyed teaching when I started… I didn’t realize how much of an impact it would have on my life,” she shared. “Students change us too. They’re like our children.”

Leading the Wave TV Program

In her Media Tech role, Donoghue leads Wave TV, the school’s weekly news program. Students develop, write, film, and edit their own news segments. Under her guidance, they also create short films from start to finish, gaining hands-on experience in storytelling, production, and editing.

“She brings real-world experience from the media world, which is something no other school in our district offers,” said Dr. Michelle Leviner, Principal at Summerville High. “We’re lucky to have her.”

Next year, Donoghue hopes to expand the program with a student-run podcast.

Students Praise Her Passion and Impact

To her students, Donoghue isn’t just a teacher—she’s a mentor, motivator, and a role model.

Dominique Dawson, an 11th grader, said, “She’s the coolest teacher here… always fun, helpful, and genuinely passionate about what she does.”

Solomon Mellott, a senior, echoed that sentiment. “I don’t think she realizes the impact she’s had on me. She’s one of the most influential people in my life. I came in wanting to be a librarian or astronaut—she helped me discover journalism, and I found what I truly love.”

Staying Humble Amid the Praise

Despite being named a “Cool School Teacher,” Donoghue responded with her usual humor and humility. “It’s kind of crazy to think I’m cool,” she laughed. “My daughter might disagree, but it’s neat to know my students think I am.”

Donoghue says it’s not about recognition or praise. For her, teaching is about being there for the kids:

“You don’t have to pay me a ton or tell me you like me every day. It’s about the kids, always the kids.”

Nominate a Cool School Educator

As the school year wraps up, the community is invited to keep the recognition going. You can nominate a Cool School, Teacher, or Principal for the upcoming school year by sending an email to Octavia Mitchell at [email protected].

SOURCE