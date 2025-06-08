Keep North Charleston. Beautiful celebrates 25 years with an upgrade project at Quarterman Park

North Charleston, S.C. – Keep North Charleston Beautiful is continuing its 25th anniversary celebration with a community beautification project at Quarterman Park on Friday, June 7. Over 50 volunteers from Convergint, a local security company based in North Charleston, will be contributing to the annual Social Responsibility Day with various tasks aimed at improving the park.

What’s Happening at the Beautification Event?

The volunteers will assist with several beautification activities throughout the park, including the installation of new park benches and preparing flowerbeds for future pollinator-friendly plantings. The work is part of Convergint’s commitment to giving back to the community through impactful service projects.

Convergint’s Social Responsibility Day, which started as a small initiative in 2002, emphasizes the company’s core value of balanced lives. The company believes in balancing time, energy, and commitments between family, business, and the community. This year, more than 10,000 Convergint colleagues are contributing to over 200 organizations, donating $3M in labor and equipment.

Event Details

The beautification project will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Quarterman Park, located at 1126 Buist Avenue in North Charleston. The event is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to make a meaningful impact in the local community.

For those interested in contributing or learning more about Keep North Charleston Beautiful, the event provides an excellent opportunity to see firsthand how businesses and community members can come together to create positive change.

