June/July 2025 Events Schedule for the Lowcountry Community of South Carolina

If you’re looking for exciting events around the Lowcountry, be sure to check out the following community happenings across Beaufort, Jasper, and Hampton counties. From fun-filled festivals to family-friendly activities, there’s something for everyone!

4th Annual Slide Out of July – Bluffton

Date: July 19

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Buckwalter Place Park, 20 Carecore Drive, Bluffton

Join the Town of Bluffton for the 4th Annual Slide Out of July event! This family-friendly event will feature water slides, video games on a Jumbotron, lawn games, and great music. There will also be games and concessions available for purchase. Don’t forget your bathing suit! This is a free event open to the public.

Bluffton’s Brunch and Ballet – Bluffton

Date: June 28

Time: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Buckwalter Place, Bluffton

Enjoy a delightful morning at Bluffton’s Brunch and Ballet featuring Swan Lake by Okatie Youth Ballet. The event is free and open to the public, with breakfast foods, coffee, and beer and wine available for purchase during the event. Come enjoy great food and beautiful ballet!

Town of Bluffton Independence Day Celebration – Bluffton

Dates: July 2 – July 3

July 2: 2nd Annual Bluffton Independence Day 5k

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Oyster Factory Park

Kick off the holiday celebrations with the 2nd Annual Bluffton Independence Day 5k at Oyster Factory Park. Enjoy a fun race and live music by Deas-Guyz during and after the race.

July 3: Community Pre-Party

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Martin Family and DuBois Parks

The fun continues on July 3 at 5 p.m. with a community pre-party. Enjoy live music from the Parris Island Marine Ensemble Brass Band, bounce houses, games, and patriotic prizes. Concessions will be available for purchase. Fireworks Show:

Time: 9 p.m.

Fireworks will be launched from a barge in the May River and will be visible from Wright Family and Oyster Factory Park or by boat. Bring your family, friends, and chairs for a night of fun and celebration!

How to Submit Your Event:

If you have an open-to-the-public event in Beaufort, Jasper, or Hampton counties that you’d like to announce, submit your details by email to the following contacts:

Bluffton/Beaufort/Jasper County Events: [email protected]

Hampton County, Greater Lowcountry Events: [email protected]

Hampton County Announcements: [email protected]

SOURCE