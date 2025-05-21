Joint Base Charleston will hold a police fair on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) will host a special police fair to showcase the base’s law enforcement capabilities as part of its Police Week celebrations.

The event, while not open to the public, will bring together local and military law enforcement personnel to honour their service and demonstrate their skills and equipment to the base community and residents.

What to Expect at the Police Fair

The 628th Security Forces Squadron is organizing the event. Several law enforcement agencies from across the area are expected to participate. Activities and exhibits will include:

K-9 demonstration

Basic self-defense techniques

Harbor patrol unit boat display

Firearms display

This event is meant to honour the dedication and hard work of officers serving both at Joint Base Charleston and in local agencies. It also gives base residents a chance to interact with officers and learn more about their roles in ensuring safety.

While the police fair at Joint Base Charleston is a closed event, it reflects the importance of Police Week and celebrates the strength, unity, and professionalism of those who serve in law enforcement. Such events promote awareness, appreciation, and stronger community relationships within the military base.

