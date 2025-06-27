“It’s devastating”: After thirty years, a Lowcountry mainstay closes

CHARLESTON, S.C. – After more than three decades of serving the Lowcountry, Palmetto Brewing Company announced it will be closing its doors, leaving the downtown Charleston community shocked. The brewery, one of the oldest in the region, made the unexpected announcement on Tuesday, surprising neighbors and longtime patrons alike.

A Shocking Closure

The closure, set to take effect this Thursday, caught community members off guard. “I was surprised, really, because I didn’t realize until I was walking, actually and they were telling me they were shutting down Thursday,” said Julian Vandamme, a local resident.

For Jake Kozmor, a regular at the brewery, the closure represents more than just the loss of a taproom. “You see these people, they’re your neighbors, your friends, people that you’ve taken care of you and have been with for so long and then you know, in a week’s notice, it’s all gone,” Kozmor said, expressing his sadness over the closing.

The impact of Palmetto Brewing’s closure is felt not only in Charleston but throughout South Carolina. Kozmor added, “I don’t think there’s a single resident on Huger Street and in the Charleston area who’s happy with this. It’s heartbreaking, I mean, the entire community is devastated.”

Financial Struggles Lead to Closure

The closure comes after financial difficulties faced by Palmetto Brewing’s parent company, Made by the Water Brewing. Court documents revealed that the company had struggled financially, ultimately leading to the shutdown of the Huger Street location. The final gathering at the brewery is scheduled for Thursday, with what they’re calling their “Last Hoorah” with the community.

The announcement on social media flooded with messages from community members sharing their favorite memories of the brewery, marking the end of an era in the Charleston brewing scene.

Hopes for the Future

With the closure of Palmetto Brewing, many residents are left wondering what will take its place on Huger Street. Kozmor expressed his hope for a new gathering spot for the community, saying, “I would just love a spot for the residents to be able to gather again, you know.”

Since its founding in 1993, Palmetto Brewing Company has been an integral part of Charleston’s brewing history, with a rich legacy that dates back to the 1800s. Despite the brewery’s closure, its impact on the local community and the South Carolina beer scene will not soon be forgotten.

