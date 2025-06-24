In the Stono River, crews are tackling abandoned boats with the goal of removing up to eight this week

Charleston, S.C. — In a coordinated effort to address the growing problem of abandoned boats in South Carolina’s coastal waterways, Wounded Nature Working Veterans began a new initiative Monday to remove and destroy derelict vessels from the Stono River. This project is in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) and local agencies, including the Charleston Police Department, Charleston Public Works, North Charleston Fire Department, and Charleston County Landfill.

Removal and Destruction of Abandoned Boats

During the first day of operations, teams successfully removed and destroyed two abandoned boats from the Stono River. The goal is to clear seven to eight boats by the end of the week. These efforts are part of a larger plan to address the issue of abandoned boats that have been accumulating in the area, a problem that has been worsened by storms, neglect, and unresolved ownership.

According to Rudy Socha, the CEO of Wounded Nature Working Veterans, there are between 80 to 100 abandoned boats currently scattered across South Carolina’s coastal waterways, creating a significant environmental and navigational hazard.

The Problem with Abandoned Boats

Michael Merrill, a member of the Charleston Police Department Harbor Patrol, explained that abandoned boats are an ongoing issue in the region, particularly due to the massive tidal swings that can strand boats in marshes or rivers. Many boat owners buy vessels they can’t maintain, and when storms cause damage, those boats are often abandoned. Over time, these boats either sink, become unsalvageable, or end up stuck in marshlands, where they can cause significant damage to the local ecosystem.

“We keep accumulating them,” Merrill said. “People who buy boats end up abandoning them in the rivers. Storms cause damage to boats that people can’t repair, and they end up getting left in the marshes. They end up being left in our rivers, which eventually causes them to either sink or be beyond a state of repair.”

Merrill, who sees the abandoned boats daily during his morning commute, expressed satisfaction with the ongoing cleanup effort. “Every time we pull one boat, three boats, six or eight boats, it’s a great day,” he said.

New Legislation to Help Combat the Issue

Recent state legislation is providing more tools to help combat the abandoned boat issue. Under the new law, boats with unknown owners can now be removed immediately after 10 days of being abandoned. It is also now illegal for individuals to allow a boat to become abandoned or to intentionally sink it. This legislation is a key step in ensuring that boat owners are held accountable for the proper disposal of their vessels.

State Rep. Tom Hartnett of District 110, who has been working on legislation to address this issue, highlighted the need for further funding to continue the boat removal efforts. “I am hoping that we can find funding, we can find ways to keep this going and keep getting these boats out of the water,” Hartnett said. “You can finally see the hard work starting to pay off, and it’s kind of a gratifying feeling to see that.”

The Path Forward

The combined efforts of local law enforcement, state agencies, and nonprofit organizations like Wounded Nature Working Veterans are crucial in cleaning up the Stono River and other waterways in Charleston County. While the removal of abandoned boats is a costly and time-consuming process, it is vital for the safety of local communities and the health of the environment.

As the cleanup continues, state lawmakers and local agencies are working to secure more funding and resources to ensure the problem is addressed in the long term.

