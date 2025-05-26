In the season finale, Pride’s offense erupts

The Hofstra University baseball team finished their season with a dramatic 16-15 victory against the College of Charleston on Saturday, May 17. Despite the win, the Pride end the season with an 18-36 overall record and 8-19 in conference play, missing the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) tournament for the first time under head coach Frank Catalanotto. The Cougars, meanwhile, secured a 34-20 overall record and 15-12 in the CAA, earning the No. 3 seed in the tournament.

Tough Start for Hofstra Pitching

Hofstra’s pitching struggled early. Starter Jackson Bauer lasted just 0.2 innings, allowing three runs on three hits. The first run came when an error by catcher Nick Biddle allowed Dariyan Pendergrass to score. Reliever Grady Lacourciere finished the inning but couldn’t keep runners off base, walking four batters and giving up three more runs in the next inning without allowing a hit.

Down six runs, Hofstra’s offense began to spark in the third inning. Luke Masiuk delivered a sacrifice fly to bring home Dylan Palmer for the Pride’s first run.

Luke Masiuk Shines on Graduation Day

In what was likely his final game before graduation, Masiuk went 4-for-5 at the plate, including a home run and three RBIs. He was a key catalyst in Hofstra’s comeback.

Offense Explodes in Fourth Inning

The Pride erupted for six runs in the fourth inning. After walks to Sean Lane, Nick Biddle, and Mike Sweeney, Dylan Palmer drove in Lane with a base hit. Palmer’s .400 batting average this season is the highest single-season average by a Pride player since 2014. He and Nick Gallello both ended the season with nine-game hitting streaks.

Michael Brown added a two-run single, followed by a two-run double from Gallello that drove in Palmer and Brown. Tyler Castrataro then scored Gallello on a single that turned into an error by Charleston’s left fielder, Avery Neaves. Lane capped the inning with a double to bring home Castrataro.

More Scoring in the Seventh

The Pride kept their momentum going in the seventh inning. Masiuk hit a two-run home run to score himself and Brown. Lane doubled in two more runs, Biddle singled in Lane, and Bryce Curry drove Biddle home, extending Hofstra’s lead.

Late-Game Drama in the Eighth and Ninth Innings

Charleston fought back in the eighth, scoring eight runs off pitchers Michael Heyman and Trent Jenks. Heyman’s runs included two scored on wild pitches. Jenks, who loaded the bases, gave up a hit-by-pitch and a grand slam that tied the game.

In his final game for Hofstra, Sean Lane hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth. Brayden Gregg closed the game for Hofstra, striking out two batters, allowing a single and a double, and finally ending the game on a 5-3 groundout.

