Heroes Breaking Down: Why More First Responders Are Seeking Help Than Ever Before

In Charleston County, South Carolina, police departments and hospitals are reporting a concerning rise in mental health-related cases. Officials say more people are reaching out for help, and they stress that community support and awareness are more important than ever.

Increase in Mental Health-Related Calls in Mount Pleasant

Detective Daniel Callaghan, from the Mount Pleasant Police Community Wellness Unit, shared that mental health calls are now more frequent than those for violent crimes. These calls range from people struggling with suicidal thoughts to cases where mental illness is linked to substance abuse.

“Suicidal issues pop up quite a bit,” Callaghan said. He explained that when there’s a threat of suicide — especially near sensitive areas like the Ravenel Bridge — there is a strict protocol to reach out and get the person assistance immediately.

In 2024, Mount Pleasant Police recorded 702 mental health-related initial reports and 166 follow-ups. However, officials believe the real number is even higher since not all encounters are labeled as mental health incidents. Sometimes the mental health aspect is only discovered later or is not the main reason for the original call.

By 2025 so far, they have already documented 322 such reports and follow-ups, showing the trend is continuing.

How Police Handle Mental Health Situations

All officers in Mount Pleasant receive special training to handle mental health emergencies. Every mental health call is attended by two officers. They gather as much information as possible, such as whether a person is threatening to harm themselves with a weapon or if they are planning to go to a dangerous place like a bridge.

Once officers assess the situation, they involve the Mobile Crisis Unit from the Charleston Mental Health Center. They also work with organizations like Wakeup Carolina, which supports people struggling with substance use.

“You’re having a really bad day and you need someone to talk to, we’re just there to help, no judgment,” Callaghan said. “Mobile Crisis will evaluate you and decide if you need a safety plan or if hospital care is necessary.”

Callaghan emphasized that mental health issues impact not only the individual but also their families, co-workers, and the broader community. Helping one person can make a difference for many.

Currently, the Wellness Unit is small, with only Callaghan and a supervisor handling cases. However, there are long-term plans to expand the team and possibly bring in an in-house mental health clinician.

Hospitals Also Seeing a Rise in Mental Health Cases

Hospitals are noticing the same trend. Dr. Kenneth Perry, Assistant Medical Director at Trident Medical Center’s emergency department, confirmed that mental health cases have increased significantly over the past few years.

Dr. Perry said the rise is partly due to a lack of easy access to mental health care. As the population grows, mental health challenges grow too. “We’re seeing both problems — not enough access to care and a bigger population needing it,” he explained.

Alarmingly, more teens and even younger children are appearing with mental health issues. Dr. Perry linked part of this rise to social media. He warned parents that giving children electronic devices without monitoring their usage can lead to serious risks.

Parents are urged to stay involved and aware of their children’s online activities to protect their mental health.

For those seeking help, Trident’s Live Oak Mental Health and Wellness Center and the Live Oak Mental Health Therapy Center offer important resources.

Mental health challenges are rising in the Lowcountry, touching people of all ages and backgrounds. Police and healthcare professionals are doing their best to respond, but community awareness and early support are key. Whether by reaching out for help, supporting a loved one, or simply being more aware, every action counts. If you or someone you know needs assistance, remember that help is available by calling or texting 988, or through the online chat at 988lifeline.org.

