Help name the Lowcountry’s newest dolphin duet

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network (LMMN) is inviting the local community to help choose the names of two newly identified bottlenose dolphins found in local waterways.

Voting Details:

The LMMN is offering the chance for everyone to get involved by voting for their favorite name pairs. The options are:

Indigo and Cotton

Ashley and Cooper

Gullah and Geechee

Voting is open until June 17, and each $1 donation equals one vote, with no limit on how many times you can vote.

Why Vote?

While it’s a fun way to engage with local wildlife, the LMMN emphasizes that this contest has a deeper purpose. All funds raised through voting will support marine conservation efforts such as:

Year-round dolphin monitoring

Emergency dolphin stranding response throughout the Lowcountry

“This isn’t just a fun naming contest,” says Lauren Rust, executive director of the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network. “It’s a meaningful way for our community to participate in marine conservation and help raise awareness about the dolphins living right in our backyard.”

The Dolphins:

The dolphins in question are a mother and her calf, with the calf first documented later in 2024. This duo is part of the ongoing research that aims to protect resident bottlenose dolphins inhabiting South Carolina’s coastal environments. Their unique markings have stood out to the research team, making them prime candidates for the naming process.

Announcing the Winners:

The final names will be announced on June 17, so make sure to cast your vote before the deadline!

Support Dolphin Conservation:

By participating in the contest, you’ll help the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network continue its important work in dolphin conservation and monitoring in our local waters.

SOURCE