Heat Wave in South Carolina: Temperatures in Charleston Reach 92°F Through Saturday, With Storms Potential on Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Get ready for a scorcher. The Lowcountry is heading into a stretch of hot, sunny weather, with temperatures pushing into the low 90s through Saturday and only limited relief in sight. According to the National Weather Service in Charleston, the heat is expected to continue across Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, and surrounding coastal and inland communities.

Hot and Dry Weather Pattern Settles In

From Thursday through Saturday, daytime highs will hover between 85 and 92 degrees, with even hotter conditions inland in places like Walterboro and Moncks Corner, where temperatures could reach the mid-90s. Nighttime won’t offer much cooling, either—overnight lows will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s.

For those planning to be outside, especially beachgoers and workers exposed to direct sun, officials are urging caution. Heat-related illnesses become more likely in these conditions, especially if you’re not staying hydrated or taking breaks during the hottest part of the day.

Relief May Come Sunday, But So Could Storms

While the forecast remains mostly dry through Saturday, there’s a shift expected on Sunday. A weather disturbance moving across the Southeast could bring increased rain chances and thunderstorms starting late Sunday afternoon. These storms may also affect outdoor plans or travel, depending on their timing and intensity.

Local meteorologists say that while this warm-up isn’t record-breaking, it is part of a broader weather pattern bringing above-average May temperatures across much of the Southeast. This early-season heat wave is a reminder that summer-like conditions are already here.

Safety Tips During the Heat

Emergency officials across Charleston County are reminding residents to take precautions during extreme heat, especially those who work outdoors or participate in sports and recreational activities.

Here’s what they recommend:

Drink plenty of water, even if you’re not thirsty

Avoid strenuous activity during peak afternoon hours (typically 12–4 p.m.)

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Check on elderly neighbors and those without air conditioning

Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles

Looking Ahead

If the heat continues to rise or storm activity intensifies, heat advisories or weather alerts may be issued early next week. The National Weather Service is continuing to monitor the situation and will release updates as needed.

For now, it’s best to plan your days around the heat—get outdoor tasks done early, stay cool, and be weather-aware as the weekend approaches.

Charleston and much of the Lowcountry are in for a hot and sunny stretch of weather, with temperatures soaring into the low to mid-90s and limited overnight relief. Rain and storms could arrive late Sunday, but until then, outdoor safety and hydration are key. Whether you’re hitting the beach, working outside, or just running errands, be sure to take extra care during this early May heat wave.

SOURCE