Grieving Family Demands Answers After Deputy Shoots Unarmed Teen”

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — The family of Tyren Kinloch, a 17-year-old who was shot and killed after fleeing a traffic stop, is calling for the release of the body camera footage from the incident. On April 22, Kinloch was stopped by Berkeley County deputies. According to a report from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the teen fled from the vehicle, and a deputy shot him during the ensuing chase.

Investigation Reveals Gun and Illegal Modifier at Scene

The investigation revealed that a handgun and an illegal modifier were found near the area where the shooting occurred. Kinloch’s family is urging the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office to release the body camera footage immediately, calling for a transparent investigation with regular updates from SLED.

Family’s Grief and Demand for Answers

At a news conference, Kinloch’s mother spoke briefly, saying she simply wants answers and, most importantly, wants her son back. His aunt described the teen as a “typical child”—smart, funny, and caring. She expressed the deep pain of losing him, saying, “I will no longer get those texts, phone calls, birthdays, holidays, graduations, a lot of his first everything…we just want answers.”

Community Leaders Call for Transparency

Fred Lincoln, a community leader from the Wando-Huger area, and Elder James Johnson of the Racial Justice Network, joined the family in demanding answers. Lincoln emphasized the importance of officers being part of the community and understanding the people they serve. “We know they have good people in the community,” Lincoln said.

Legal Team Demands Transparency

Attorneys John Mobley and Alicia Flores, representing the Kinloch family, expressed concern over the use of deadly force in this incident. They believe the force used was unnecessary and excessive. The legal team has requested the release of the body camera footage but has yet to receive a response from the sheriff’s office. They are conducting their own investigation and intend to use the footage in determining future legal actions.

“We are demanding transparency from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and SLED,” Mobley said. Alicia Flores added, “We intend to achieve the fullest extent of justice in this matter.”

Community Support and Guidance

Dozens of friends and family members, many of them young people who appeared to be Kinloch’s friends, attended the news conference to show support. Willie Felder of the National Action Network spoke directly to young Black teens in the crowd, offering advice on how to handle encounters with police. He urged, “Don’t run from the cops, don’t argue with the cops…We want you to come home, back to your mothers and your fathers.”

Sheriff’s Office and SLED’s Response

Berkeley County confirmed that the sheriff has been in contact with Kinloch’s family. SLED has taken over the investigation into the incident. However, South Carolina law dictates that body camera footage is not automatically considered a public record, and it is up to individual agencies whether or not to release the footage.

As the investigation into Tyren Kinloch’s death continues, his family and community leaders are pushing for transparency and accountability from law enforcement. With SLED overseeing the investigation, the release of the body camera footage may be delayed until the investigation is completed. The call for justice and answers remains strong as the Kinloch family navigates this tragic loss.

