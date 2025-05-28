Grants for affordable housing are expanded in Charleston County

Affordable housing continues to be a top concern for many Charleston County residents, and local leaders are taking action. Charleston County and the Charleston Redevelopment Corporation (CRC) have officially opened the second round of the Affordable Housing Land Acquisition Grant Program. This initiative is part of an ongoing effort to create long-term housing solutions for residents who face rising living costs.

The announcement took place at the Canopy on Ashley apartments in North Charleston — a shining example of how the first round of grants helped convert a market-rate property into attainable housing.

What Is the Land Acquisition Grant Program?

The Affordable Housing Land Acquisition Grant Program was launched in August 2024 to help secure land for the development of affordable housing throughout Charleston County. The program is open to both nonprofit and for-profit housing developers with proven experience in creating affordable housing.

These grants are specifically meant to support infill development, multifamily rental housing, and homeownership projects that offer affordable options for at least 20 to 30 years.

Results from the First Grant Cycle

In its first round, the program awarded a total of $1.1 million to three projects. These projects are expected to result in 32 rental units and up to 12 homeownership opportunities — all of which will remain affordable for decades.

The Canopy on Ashley, where the announcement was made, used its grant funds to renovate and transition from standard market-rate housing to a more attainable model for working families and individuals.

Funding Details for the Second Round

For this second round, Charleston County Council has allocated $2.5 million overall for land acquisition under the program, with $1.4 million available in this current cycle.

Award limits include up to $250,000 for infill housing projects and up to $500,000 for larger multifamily housing projects. Each funded project must commit to keeping the units affordable for at least 20 years.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until the full $1.4 million is committed. However, the first submission deadline is set for 12 p.m. on June 23, 2025.

Who Can Apply?

Organizations eligible to apply include both nonprofit and for-profit developers who have prior experience working in affordable housing. Applicants must demonstrate a strong plan for how they will use the land to build or redevelop properties into affordable housing units for rent or ownership.

This opportunity is designed to encourage smart growth, revitalize neighborhoods, and increase the housing supply for low to moderate-income families across Charleston County.

How to Apply

Interested developers can find full details and application forms by contacting the Charleston Redevelopment Corporation at [email protected] or by visiting the CRC website. Applicants must be ready to provide project plans, timelines, and affordability terms to qualify.

Why This Matters

With housing costs continuing to climb in the Charleston area, the Land Acquisition Grant Program plays a crucial role in keeping the region livable for all. Projects like the Canopy on Ashley show how impactful this program can be — giving local families access to safe, quality, and affordable homes.

Local officials hope this funding round will bring forward more innovative, community-focused developments that can strengthen neighborhoods and support the region’s growing population.

