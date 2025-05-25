Garden Party Charleston: The Lowcountry’s Blooming Creativity

We recently had the pleasure of meeting Bailey Crump, a talented floral designer and the owner of Garden Party Charleston. Spend just a little time with Bailey, and you’ll quickly notice she is as charming as her floral creations. Her eye for natural beauty is truly one of a kind.

Here, we share the story behind Garden Party Charleston, Bailey’s vision, and why this floral company should be at the top of your list for any flower needs.

Bailey Crump’s Vision for Garden Party Charleston

Garden Party Charleston, started by Bailey Crump, has quickly become known for its unique and organic floral arrangements. The business is now a favorite in Charleston’s lively event scene.

Bailey’s signature style is full of lush, whimsical designs inspired by the natural beauty of the Lowcountry. From small, intimate gatherings to big brand launches, her work mixes wildflowers and rich green leaves with an effortless elegance that perfectly reflects Charleston’s charm.

About the Founder: Bailey Crump

Bailey’s journey began with a deep love for the natural plants and flowers around her. She uses this passion to create floral designs that are both simple and detailed. Her style combines classic Southern warmth with a fresh, modern touch. Her arrangements feel like they were just picked from a garden, which makes her popular among both private hosts and luxury brands.

Memorable Projects and Clients

One of Garden Party Charleston’s most memorable projects was designing the flowers for the launch dinner of the AERIN x Julia Amory collection. Held at Zero George, a boutique hotel in Charleston, Bailey’s floral designs of white wildflowers and green leaves decorated the staircase and created a magical atmosphere. The flowers matched the event’s soft green colors and elegant feel, earning high praise.

Bailey’s work is also a regular part of Charleston’s social scene. Whether it’s garden tours, preview parties, or black-tie weddings, she tailors each floral arrangement to fit the event’s mood. This personal touch has made Garden Party Charleston a trusted choice for clients wanting beauty that feels genuine.

What Makes Garden Party Charleston Special

Bailey Crump’s floral arrangements are more than just decorations—they tell a story. Every design celebrates the place, the season, and the event it’s made for. Thoughtfully crafted, her work adds meaning and beauty to every moment.

With Bailey leading the way as both creative artist and warm collaborator, Garden Party Charleston continues to raise the bar for floral design in the region.

SOURCE