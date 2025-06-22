From July 24 to August 16, 2024, PURE Theatre will present Zelda in the Backyard as part of the 2025 Preseason Summer Slam

CHARLESTON, SC — PURE Theatre is thrilled to announce the upcoming production of Zelda in the Backyard, a moving one-woman play written by Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder. This production will run from July 24 to August 16 at the Cannon Street Arts Center as part of PURE’s Preseason Summer Slam, offering a special prelude to the company’s 23rd season.

A Heartfelt Story of Love, Loss, and Rediscovery

Zelda in the Backyard tells the story of Libby, portrayed by Camille Lowman of the Core Ensemble, who embarks on a journey to restore a wrecked 1961 Rolls-Royce inherited from her father. Along the way, Libby uncovers memories and pieces of her past that she thought were long gone, finding herself on a path of personal growth and emotional healing. A little broken herself, she finds hope and a renewed sense of purpose through the car restoration process.

Inspired by Wilder’s own life, the play offers an emotional exploration of love, loss, and the personal transformations that happen when we confront the past. Director Miles Boinest expresses his excitement for the show, saying, “Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder’s script is a touching, lyrical love letter to family, the South, and the discoveries we make about each of those things along the way.”

Director’s Debut and New Playing Space at Cannon Street Arts Center

This production also marks Miles Boinest’s directorial debut at PURE, though he has been a Resident Designer for over a decade. Boinest’s vision for Zelda in the Backyard promises a compelling experience for audiences, and he looks forward to sharing the story with them.

In addition, this performance is notable for being the first time PURE Theatre will utilize a flexible floor playing space at the Cannon Street Arts Center, where the layout will allow for on-stage seating for select audience members. Artistic Director Sharon Graci shared her enthusiasm, saying, “Audiences who remember our King Street location know we can create incredibly immersive experiences with a more flexible layout.”

Ticket Information and Pay What You Will Performances

Tickets for Zelda in the Backyard are priced from $47 to $53, with Pay What You Will performances scheduled for July 24 and July 30. Tickets for these performances will be available for online purchase one week before the opening night. $12 student tickets are available for every show, making this production accessible to a wide range of the community. While Zelda in the Backyard is not part of the Season 23 Flex Pass, discounted tickets will be offered to Flex Pass holders.

Tickets can be purchased online at puretheatre.org. For more information, patrons can call the box office at 843.723.4444 (Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.).

About PURE Theatre

PURE Theatre is a professional regional theatre in Charleston that is dedicated to creating impactful and thought-provoking performances. PURE strives to produce work that inspires meaningful conversations, ignites awareness, and reflects the diverse viewpoints of the community. The theatre is known for its commitment to bringing fresh, innovative productions that encourage dialogue and cultural exchange.

