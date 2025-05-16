Friday might see record-breaking heat, with the “feels like” temperature dropping into the low 100s

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – Get ready for intense heat this Friday, as temperatures in Mount Pleasant and surrounding Lowcountry areas are expected to climb into the mid-90s, possibly breaking a long-standing heat record from 1941. Forecasters are urging residents to stay cool, hydrated, and cautious during what’s shaping up to be one of the hottest days of the year so far.

Friday’s Forecast: Possibly the Hottest May 17 on Record

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jed Christoph says the forecast high for Friday is 95°F, just above the previous record of 94° set back in 1941. “This is a long-standing record we could break going into tomorrow afternoon,” Christoph said. “Either way, it’s way above our normal high at 83 degrees.”

Heat index values will likely feel even worse, pushing into the low 100s in some inland areas, where the air is less moderated by ocean breezes. Even coastal spots and beaches will feel the heat, with highs expected in the mid-80s.

Stay Safe in the Heat

The combination of high heat and humidity can create dangerous conditions, especially for outdoor workers, children, and the elderly. Health officials advise taking the following precautions:

Stay hydrated with plenty of water

Take frequent breaks if outdoors

Avoid direct sun during peak hours (12 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing

Never leaBve children or pets in a parked car

Heat Continues Into the Weekend

The hot weather isn’t going away just yet. Saturday is expected to reach 93°F, and Sunday will remain hot with a high around 90°F. While most of the weekend will be dry, there’s a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon and evening as conditions begin to shift slightly.

Even with the possibility of rain, humidity will remain high, continuing to push heat index values up throughout the weekend.

Part of a Broader Southeast Heat Trend

This spike in temperature is part of a regional trend of above-normal May heat across the southeastern United States. Cities throughout the Carolinas, Georgia, and parts of Florida are experiencing unusually hot and dry conditions, setting up a challenging few days for those who spend time outdoors.

With temperatures set to challenge and possibly break historical records, Friday and the weekend ahead are shaping up to be extremely hot across Mount Pleasant and much of coastal South Carolina. Residents are urged to take the heat seriously—plan ahead, drink plenty of water, and watch for signs of heat-related illness. While some showers and storms may bring temporary relief on Sunday, the hot pattern is expected to hold into early next week.

