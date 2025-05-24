Folly Beach prepares for massive tourists during Memorial Day weekend

Folly Beach, S.C. – As Memorial Day weekend kicks off, beachgoers are heading to the Lowcountry coast to enjoy the sun, sand, and sea. But while the holiday is a time for fun, Folly Beach officials are urging visitors to put safety first.

With thousands expected to visit, the city is increasing staff and stepping up efforts to make sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend.

Police, Fire, and Lifeguards on High Alert

Andrew Gilreath, Director of Public Safety for Folly Beach, explained that holiday weekends bring full staffing across departments, including police and fire services.

“We staff almost our entire police department in shifts. The fire department is fully prepared for any emergency,” Gilreath said.

Officers will be on patrol to watch for drunk driving, speeding, and reckless behaviour, especially in residential areas. As Gilreath noted, “This is the beach—but it’s also people’s homes.”

One of the Biggest Problems: Missing Children

In past years, one of the most common issues has been children getting separated from their parents. Officials suggest parents take a quick photo of their child when they arrive at the beach, which can be crucial in helping responders find them quickly if they go missing.

Swimming and Water Safety Tips

Michael Bradley, the Folly Beach Pier Manager, reminded visitors to always swim near lifeguards and stay alert to water conditions.

“Rip currents can form quickly, so always stay informed and cautious,” he said.

He also emphasized the importance of National Beach Safety Week, which starts just after Memorial Day, and said this is the perfect time to remind people of the risks involved in ocean swimming.

Know the Beach Rules Before You Go

Folly Beach has clear rules in place to protect everyone, and they are similar to rules on other Lowcountry beaches. These include:

No alcohol or glass containers

Do not block fire hydrants or driveways

Follow instructions from law enforcement

Park only in legal spots

“We’re not here to write tickets—we want people to cooperate. Tickets are just accountability,” Gilreath added.

Stay Updated on Traffic

With high visitor numbers expected, traffic can get heavy, especially near beach entry points. You can download the WCBD app to stay updated on traffic and road alerts during the weekend.

Memorial Day weekend is a time to relax, remember, and enjoy the outdoors—but safety should never take a back seat. By following beach rules, swimming smart, and staying aware, everyone can have a fun and safe experience at Folly Beach and beyond. Whether you’re a tourist or a local, be respectful of the area and the people who live there.

