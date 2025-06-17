First responders to the vehicle attack on Sullivan’s Island will be honored by the Mount Pleasant Chamber

On Tuesday, the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce will honor the efforts of more than 20 local, state, and federal agencies for their quick and coordinated response to a car attack on Sullivan’s Island last month. The recognition will highlight the power of collaboration among various law enforcement bodies in protecting the Lowcountry community.

Details of the Recognition Event

The event will take place during the Mount Pleasant Chamber’s bi-monthly luncheon at the Omar Shrine Center. Agencies being recognized include the Sullivan’s Island Police and Fire Departments, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant Police and Fire Departments, the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and others who assisted in the emergency response.

The Car Attack Incident

The incident that led to this recognition occurred on May 1, when Justin Collin Adams allegedly used his car to intentionally strike three people outside Sunrise Presbyterian Church School on Sullivan’s Island. The victims included two children and a substitute teacher. Before the car attack, Adams is said to have first attacked his mother with a knife before using her car to target the group of children who were playing at the church’s playground.

According to law enforcement affidavits, Adams chased the children as they ran away from the vehicle. The attack prompted an hours-long manhunt on Sullivan’s Island, ultimately leading to Adams’ arrest.

Charges and Current Status

Justin Adams faces three charges of attempted murder and five charges of assault and battery. He is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. Officials have stated that Adams will not be present at the recognition event on Tuesday.

The Importance of Collaboration in Law Enforcement

This event underscores the importance of multi-agency collaboration in handling complex and high-stress situations. The joint effort of all involved agencies helped ensure the swift response to the attack and the eventual capture of the suspect.

SOURCE