FIRST ALERT: Storms are moving over several Lowcountry counties

Charleston, S.C. – Live 5 First Alert Weather is advising residents to keep their umbrellas handy on Sunday as another round of storms is set to move through the Lowcountry.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Horvath, a line of storms is expected to pass over the region on Sunday afternoon, but it won’t be a complete washout. The best chances for rain and storms will occur during the afternoon, with the storms likely to move through Lowcountry counties, from Orangeburg County to Williamsburg County, before noon.

By around 3 p.m., most of the rain is expected to have moved off the coast, bringing an end to the storms for the day.

The Storm Prediction Center has indicated that much of the Lowcountry is under a two on a five-point storm threat scale, with five being the most severe threat. On Saturday night, severe thunderstorm watches were issued for 16 South Carolina counties, including Orangeburg County, though these watches expired at midnight.

Be Prepared for Potential Severe Weather

The afternoon’s storms may bring strong winds and heavy rainfall, and some areas may see severe conditions as the storms pass through. Residents are advised to stay updated with weather alerts and be prepared for changing conditions.

