FIRST ALERT: Lanes restricted after a crash on I-26 at the Ashley Phosphate Road exit

Charleston, S.C. — A major crash on I-26 has led to the closure of two left lanes Friday afternoon, creating significant traffic delays. The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. at Exit 209 near US 75-Ashley Phosphate Road-Ladson.

Law enforcement is currently at the scene, working to manage the traffic backup. The vehicle involved in the crash has been moved to the shoulder to help alleviate congestion.

At this time, it is unclear if any injuries have been reported or what caused the accident. Live 5 News has reached out to law enforcement for more details as the situation develops.

Stay tuned for further updates as this is an ongoing story.

