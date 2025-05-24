Everyday Hero: Use the Lowcountry Splash to “get under it”

Charleston, S.C. – This Saturday, around 500 swimmers will jump into the water to take part in one of the Lowcountry’s most beloved traditions — the Lowcountry Splash. But this isn’t just about swimming. It’s a story of hope, loss, giving back, and saving lives.

What started as a simple idea by local physical therapist Mark Rutledge has now become a powerful movement, raising nearly $1 million over 24 years for health and safety causes close to his heart.

From “Get Over It” to “Get Under It”

The idea came to Rutledge back in the early ’90s while running the famous Cooper River Bridge Run, whose slogan was “Get Over It.”

“I was a college swimmer,” Rutledge recalled. “While running the bridge, I thought — what if we got under it?”

That spark led to the first Lowcountry Splash swim in 2002. Today, swimmers choose between a 2.4-mile or 6-mile swim, starting in the Wando River and ending in the Charleston Harbor.

A Cause Rooted in Personal Loss

Rutledge initially used the event to raise money for the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the Medical University of South Carolina, in memory of his son Logan, who was born prematurely at 24½ weeks and died from heart complications after a month in the NICU.

“He was doing so well at first,” Rutledge shared. “But he caught an infection, and it all changed so fast.”

This heartbreaking experience inspired him to use the Splash to support other families facing similar situations.

Turning Tragedy into Prevention

A turning point came when Rutledge witnessed a drowning tragedy while vacationing in Edisto.

“Two kids drowned while we were there. That moment stuck with me,” he said.

After that, he learned that South Carolina once had the fourth-highest drowning rate per capita in the country. That’s when he shifted the focus of the Splash’s fundraising to drowning prevention.

Teaching Kids How to Swim: The LAPS Program

Rutledge launched the Lowcountry Aquatic Program Swimming (LAPS), which provides free swimming lessons to kindergarten and first-grade students across Charleston County.

“Before COVID, we were teaching up to 1,700 kids a year,” he said.

Though the program was disrupted during the pandemic, Rutledge is determined to bring it back even stronger.

A Safe Splash with a Big Impact

Over the past 23 events, no shark bites have ever been reported, making it a safe and family-friendly event that continues to make a difference.

As it heads into its 24th year, the Lowcountry Splash is not just a swim — it’s a symbol of resilience, community spirit, and a push to ensure every child has a chance to learn how to swim.

The Lowcountry Splash has become much more than a race. It’s a movement of hope, remembrance, and life-saving impact. With nearly $1 million raised, this local tradition proves how a simple idea — inspired by love, grief, and purpose — can touch thousands of lives and help protect future generations.

SOURCE