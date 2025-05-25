Everyday Hero: Use the Lowcountry Splash to “get under it”

Every Saturday morning, around 500 swimmers dive into the water to take part in the Lowcountry Splash, an event that started 24 years ago and has raised hundreds of thousands of rupees for important causes. What began as a simple idea by Mark Rutledge, CEO of Rehab Carolina Physical Therapy, has grown into a beloved tradition in Charleston.

How the Idea Began

Mark Rutledge came up with the idea during the Cooper River Bridge Run back in 1992. While running, he thought about the event’s motto “get over it.” Being a former college swimmer, he thought it would be fun to “get under it” instead—meaning to swim under the bridge. This idea came to life in 2002, and the Lowcountry Splash became an annual event.

The swim covers either 2.4 miles or 6 miles, starting from the Wando River and finishing in Charleston Harbor. It has become a favourite for swimmers who enjoy the challenge and the cause it supports.

A Personal Cause: Remembering Logan

Initially, the Lowcountry Splash raised money for the neonatal intensive care unit at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC). This cause was very close to Mark’s heart because of his son, Logan, who was born prematurely at 24 and a half weeks. Logan spent a month in the NICU but sadly passed away due to heart problems after an infection. The event helped support families like his.

Changing Course to Save Lives

On a visit to Edisto Island, Mark and his friends learned about two children drowning nearby. They soon discovered that South Carolina had the fourth highest drowning rate in the United States. This led Mark to change the event’s focus to support the Lowcountry Aquatic Program Swimming (LAPS), which offers free swim lessons to kindergarten and first-grade children in Charleston County.

Before COVID-19, LAPS taught 1,700 young kids how to swim every year. Although the pandemic stopped the program, Mark is working hard to bring it back.

Fun Facts and Impact

One interesting fact is that in 23 years of the Lowcountry Splash, no one has ever been bitten by a shark during the swim. Since its start, the event has raised about $1 million and is preparing for its 24th race this Saturday. It continues to bring the community together for a great cause.

The Lowcountry Splash is more than just a swim race. It is a story of hope, personal loss, and community strength. From a creative idea during a run to a powerful fundraiser saving young lives, the event shows how passion can turn into action. With efforts to revive the swim lessons program, the Lowcountry Splash will keep making waves for many years to come.

