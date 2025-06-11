Evaluations of Folly Beach 5-year update to the marsh management plan

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. — Leaders on Folly Beach are taking significant steps to protect the city’s marshes from the effects of rising sea levels. The city is currently reviewing a five-year update to its marsh management plan, with experts providing recommendations based on their study of the land and changes recorded over time.

Marsh Management Update

Tuesday night, city officials will host a review session of the updated plan. The update comes after experts from Elko Coastal Consulting conducted an extensive survey of Folly Beach’s marsh shorelines. Nicole Elko, the president of the consulting firm, and her team mapped all 7 miles of marsh shorelines to track changes. Using real-time kinematic GPS, they were able to collect precise data along the marshfront, similar to how a car navigation system pinpoints a location.

Key Findings and Recommendations

Elko highlighted that the marshfront has changed significantly since the last plan was published, largely due to climate change and increased flooding along the shoreline. With rising sea levels affecting the region, the experts identified the critical line along the marsh and recommended a 15-foot setback from this line, meaning no new construction would be allowed within 15 feet of the marsh.

To combat the effects of sea level rise, the experts suggested incorporating restoration options, such as living shorelines and thin layer placement, which would involve adding mud or sediment to areas of the marsh that are sinking. This method, which Elko compares to beach nourishment, would help marshlands keep up with rising waters.

Challenges of Managing Private Land

The marshfront areas along Folly Beach are mostly privately owned, making it difficult for the city to implement changes without working through public-private partnerships. Elko noted that while the city can implement changes to publicly owned areas, much of the shoreline falls outside the city’s direct control, complicating preservation efforts.

Preserving Natural Beauty and Wildlife

While Leonard Spann, a local worker on Folly Beach, doesn’t live directly on the shoreline, he believes that preserving the natural beauty and wildlife of the area should remain a top priority for the city. “There’s good wildlife, nature out here. I feel like they should focus on that,” Spann said.

A Shift in Focus to Marshlands

Historically, South Carolina has monitored its beaches for around 50 years, but marshes have only recently received more attention. Experts like Elko are working to raise awareness of the importance of protecting marsh areas, which play a critical role in preventing flooding.

With climate change continuing to impact coastal areas, the updated marsh management plan is an essential step toward safeguarding Folly Beach’s delicate ecosystem for future generations.

