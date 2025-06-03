Enjoy glamour and greenery at Bloom Charleston’s inaugural garden party

The Charleston Parks Conservancy has announced that tickets are now on sale for the Opening Night Garden Party, a highlight event kicking off the Bloom Charleston festival. This elegant evening promises a unique experience surrounded by floral beauty, fine food, and live music.

Event Highlights

Guests will enjoy an all-inclusive evening in the newly revitalized Idea Garden featuring hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and stunning floral installations. The night includes a champagne toast and live performances by the Charleston Symphony.

Attendees will have the chance to bid in a rare plant auction and mingle with festival speakers and garden luminaries such as Molly Hendry (designer of the 2025 Idea Garden), Lucy the Flower Hunter (floral artist), Miranda Crowell (Better Homes & Gardens editor), and Michael Perry, known as Mr. Plant Geek.

A Statement from the CEO

Darlene Heater, CEO and Executive Director of Charleston Parks Conservancy, described the event as a “celebration of beauty, resilience, and public space” and emphasized the inspiring experiences awaiting guests, including a chef-curated Lowcountry menu and engaging conversations.

Festival Continues

Following the party, the Bloom Charleston festival continues with a free public event at Colonial Lake from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. featuring expert horticultural talks, garden tours, book signings, a plant sale, and the launch of The Gardeners’ Guide for the Lowcountry by The Garden Club of Charleston.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the Opening Night Garden Party cost $275 per person and cover all-inclusive food and drinks. They are available now through Bloom Charleston’s official website and will be sold until sold out.

Supporting a Worthy Cause

Proceeds benefit the Charleston Parks Conservancy’s mission to maintain and connect the community with Charleston’s 26 parks, gardens, and trails through horticulture, education, and programming.

