Dorchester County Coroner’s Office getting $3 million upgrade

Summerville, S.C. – After years of operating out of a modular unit, the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office is finally getting a permanent home. Construction is now officially underway for a new, 4,000-square-foot, $3 million facility that will serve as the county’s first-ever purpose-built coroner’s office.

A Much-Needed Upgrade

Coroner Paul Brouthers and his team currently work out of a temporary modular building on West 5th North Street. The new structure is being built right next to the current unit and is expected to be ready by next summer.

While the current space allows the coroner’s office to carry out basic tasks, Brouthers says the team has long been missing many tools and amenities that would make their work more efficient and respectful — especially considering the emotional nature of their responsibilities.

“We have what we need to get the job done, but it’s far from ideal,” said Brouthers. “This new facility will meet the needs of our growing community.”

Modern Facilities for Better Service

The new building will be equipped with advanced technology and more space for expansion in the future. One key feature will be a private, respectful room where family members can identify their loved ones — something that Brouthers says is greatly needed.

“When someone is grieving, they shouldn’t have to do that in public. It should be done in a dignified and private manner,” he explained.

Autopsy Capabilities Coming to Dorchester County

Currently, bodies are sent to Charleston or Newberry for autopsies — a process that often delays results by three months or more. The new facility will give the county the ability to perform autopsies on-site, which means faster timelines and less travel.

“It’s not like TV where you get answers right away. Families are often left waiting, and that can hold up things like life insurance claims,” Brouthers said. “This won’t solve everything overnight, but it will give us more control over timelines.”

Eventually, Brouthers plans to hire a pathologist to work on-site, which could reduce costs by eliminating the need to outsource autopsy services and cut down on body transfers to other counties.

As Dorchester County continues to grow, this new facility is a significant step forward in ensuring the coroner’s office can meet both current and future needs. More than just a building, the new space reflects a commitment to compassionate service, efficiency, and respect for grieving families. When it opens next year, it will bring long-awaited improvements to a critical public service.

