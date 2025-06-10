Doc’ Antle’s federal sentence for conspiracy and money laundering has been delayed until July

Charleston, S.C. – The sentencing hearing for Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, the founder of Myrtle Beach Safari and former star of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King, has been rescheduled for July 8 in U.S. District Court in Charleston. Antle pleaded guilty in November 2023 to federal conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting to violations of The Lacey Act, which prohibits trafficking in illegally taken wildlife, including animals protected under the Endangered Species Act.

The Charges and Guilty Plea

Antle’s guilty plea came after he was implicated in the trafficking of endangered animals, including cheetah cubs, lion cubs, tigers, and a juvenile chimpanzee. These animals are all protected under the Endangered Species Act, and Antle admitted to conspiring to illegally sell or purchase these animals between September 2018 and May 2020.

Sentencing Delays and Maximum Penalty

Originally scheduled for earlier dates, Antle’s sentencing has been delayed, and it is now set for July 8 at 10:30 a.m. before U.S. District Judge Joseph Dawson III. The charges carry serious penalties, including a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and three years of supervised release for each count.

Myrtle Beach Safari and Legal Win

Antle’s Myrtle Beach Safari is a 50-acre wildlife preserve offering tours and private encounters with exotic animals. In addition, Antle is the director of the Rare Species Fund, a South Carolina-based nonprofit dedicated to conservation. While Antle faces these federal charges, he did secure a legal victory in February, when the Virginia Court of Appeals overturned two felony convictions related to the sale of lion cubs, arguing that the purchase of endangered species was not prohibited under Virginia state law.

Impact of the Charges

The case against Antle highlights the illegal wildlife trafficking industry and its impact on endangered species. Despite his legal challenges, Antle remains a controversial figure due to his role in Tiger King and the ongoing investigations into his wildlife practices.

