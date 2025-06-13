Developer comments about lawsuit against James Island and eminent domain controversy

A long-running dispute over land on James Island is heating up, as the property owner is now speaking out and taking legal action against the town. The developer claims the town is trying to take his land unfairly using eminent domain.

The Property and the Dispute

The conflict is centered around a 1.2-acre portion of a larger six-acre lot off Dills Bluff Road. The land is owned by KT Properties, led by Kyle Taylor, who says he grew up on James Island and considers it home.

“James Island is a special place. I’m from here. The people are tough, patriotic, and sometimes loud,” Taylor shared.

Taylor started trying to buy the land in 2021, with plans to rezone it for commercial use. However, after facing pushback from nearby neighborhoods, he changed the proposal to fit within current zoning rules. His updated plan includes building homes and a storage facility.

Why the Developer Is Taking Legal Action

KT Properties bought the land from the James Island Public Service District. But during the final stages of purchase in 2024, the Town of James Island stepped in, using eminent domain—a legal tool allowing the government to take private property for public use.

Taylor says the town’s move came as a shock.

“Eminent domain was certainly surprising,” he said.

What Is Eminent Domain, and Why Is It Controversial?

Eminent domain allows local governments to buy private land, usually for public projects like roads or schools. But Taylor’s attorney, Anya Altic from the Institute for Justice, argues that this case is different.

“They’re using eminent domain not to build a road or something needed, but simply because they don’t want any development on the land,” Altic explained.

Taylor believes this is a misuse of power, saying the government is trying to stop development that follows existing rules.

The Town of James Island Responds

The Town says its actions are part of a long-term plan to create more green space. In 2024, the town offered to pay $600,000 for the land, claiming it was identified as a potential park site through a fair selection process.

The Town also claims:

It filed for eminent domain before Taylor officially bought the land.

The selection process for future park space was thorough.

The developer is being offered the fair market value for the property.

Though the Town didn’t comment on the ongoing lawsuit, a spokesperson stated they’re ready to defend the decision in court.

Legal Battle Continues

KT Properties has now filed a lawsuit challenging the town’s use of eminent domain. They say they’re ready to take the case as far as necessary—even up to the South Carolina Supreme Court.

“This case is about more than just our property,” Taylor said. “It’s about protecting the rights of every property owner from unfair government action.”

What began as a local development plan has grown into a major legal fight over property rights and government power. As the legal battle plays out, construction is on hold—and the final decision could impact more than just one piece of land on James Island.

SOURCE