Deputies investigate a shooting in Ladson that injured a man

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot early Thursday morning in Ladson.

Incident Details

Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call just after midnight on Margaret Drive, where they found a man lying in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.

The injured man was quickly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. His current condition has not been disclosed.

Ongoing Investigation

The sheriff’s office is actively investigating the shooting. Officials urge anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

If you have any details that could help, please contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-832-0300.

