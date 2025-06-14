College of Charleston Graduates Local Students

The College of Charleston recently celebrated its Spring 2025 Commencement, awarding degrees to more than 1,700 students. Among the graduates were many from Chester, Clover, Fort Mill, Indian Land, Lancaster, Rock Hill, and York, South Carolina. These students earned a wide range of degrees in fields such as biology, psychology, communication, business, and computer science.

Graduates from Chester and Clover

Alexandre Doan from Chester earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies.

Clover had several proud graduates, including Arianna Berry (Biology), Thomas Brown (Exercise Science), Madison Brown (Communication), and Dallas Bryson, who graduated Magna Cum Laude in Marine Biology. Other Clover graduates include Nathan Dawes, Anna Fischer (Summa Cum Laude), Madeline Keller (dual degrees), Gaetina Milbradt, Joshua Nielsen, Shannon Quinn (Summa Cum Laude), and Cecilia Trejos (Cum Laude).

Fort Mill Celebrates a Large Group of Graduates

Fort Mill had a strong showing, with graduates like Chelsea Agnew, Oliver Aschenbrenner (Summa Cum Laude), Sophia Baker (Magna Cum Laude), and John Kyle Nikkolo Barretto (Summa Cum Laude). Other standout graduates include Aubrianna Boland (Magna Cum Laude), Mya Brandon (dual degrees), Alexis Bruss, Miracle Buggs, and Isabella Cipriano. Several graduates earned academic honors such as Magna Cum Laude, Summa Cum Laude, and Cum Laude, highlighting their dedication and hard work.

Indian Land and Lancaster Graduates

Paige Claflin (Statistics), Sara Fischetti (Marketing), and Karsten Kil (Accounting) represented Indian Land.

Ashanti Carter of Lancaster graduated Cum Laude in Biology.

Rock Hill Shines with Diverse Degrees

Rock Hill students earned degrees across multiple fields. Thomas Atkinson and Sydney Jackson both graduated Summa Cum Laude with dual degrees. Other notable graduates include Rhuemma Beers (dual degrees), Ethan Belk, Elijah Flowers, and William Spencer (Summa Cum Laude with two degrees). Several Rock Hill graduates earned degrees in health sciences, technology, arts, and education.

York Graduates Celebrate Achievement

Ashley-Marie Hall and Jacob Rodriguez, both from York, earned degrees in Psychology and Music, respectively.

About the College of Charleston

Founded in 1770, the College of Charleston is located in historic downtown Charleston, SC. Known for its high-quality liberal arts education, vibrant student life, and affordable tuition, it attracts students from across the country and around the world. With a mix of historic charm and modern facilities, the college offers a well-rounded experience for its students.

The Spring 2025 Commencement at the College of Charleston marked a proud moment for students and families across South Carolina. With honors, hard work, and bright futures ahead, these local graduates are ready to take on their next chapter in life, whether through further education or starting their careers.

