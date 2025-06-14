Clutch Coffee Bar Mount Pleasant will give all proceeds to a local organization this Saturday

This Saturday, June 14, Clutch Coffee Bar in Mount Pleasant is brewing more than just coffee—they’re brewing change. As part of their “Clutch Cares” program, the coffee shop will donate 100% of its proceeds to Be A Mentor, a nonprofit supporting one-on-one mentorship programs for youth across the Lowcountry.

Serving Coffee for a Cause

Clutch Coffee Bar, which recently opened its Mount Pleasant location, is making a strong first impression by giving back to the local community. From the moment they open to the time they close, every dollar made on Saturday will go directly to support mentorship opportunities for young people in need.

About Be A Mentor

Be A Mentor is a Charleston-based nonprofit that connects caring adults with local youth through mentorship. These one-on-one relationships offer encouragement, guidance, and support—helping students build confidence and succeed in school and life.

Part of the ‘Clutch Cares’ Initiative

This donation event is part of the coffee chain’s wider “Clutch Cares” initiative. According to the company, the program has already raised over $120,000 for various charities and community groups throughout the Carolinas.

Fully Staffed and Ready to Serve

Clutch Coffee Bar staff say they’re all hands on deck for Saturday’s fundraiser. “Our drive-thru will be fully staffed and ready to serve guests all day long, so that we can raise as much as possible,” the company said in a statement. Customers can enjoy their favorite drinks while knowing every sip is supporting a good cause.



If you’re in the Mount Pleasant area this Saturday, stop by Clutch Coffee Bar for your morning coffee or afternoon pick-me-up. Not only will you enjoy a great drink, but your purchase will help fund life-changing mentorship programs for young people in the Lowcountry. With every cup, you’re helping shape a brighter future for the community.

SOURCE