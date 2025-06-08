Classical Pride Charleston begins its second year at Piccolo Spoleto

sullivan s island

Folly Beach, S.C. – The Folly Beach Pier is excited to kick off its annual Moonlight Mixers series tonight, with the first event of the summer featuring DJ Bill Shelton.

This lively series invites all ages to celebrate summer with some dancing under the stars on the iconic Folly Beach Pier. The Moonlight Mixers will be held on five Friday evenings throughout the summer, from June 6 through September 19.

What to Expect

Each event will feature music from a DJ or live band, starting with DJ Bill Shelton, who will spin oldies and beach music to get everyone dancing. On July 25 and August 22, the Dave Landeo Trio will take the stage to perform upbeat covers and original songs, bringing energetic vibes to the pier. The series will wrap up on September 19, with DJ Bill Shelton returning for another fun-filled performance.

Tickets and Details

Advance tickets are $10 per person. However, if the event isn’t sold out, on-site tickets will be available for $15 per person. Organizers encourage attendees to purchase tickets in advance, as the Moonlight Mixers is a beloved tradition and often sells out.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase on-site, with no outside food, drinks, or pets allowed at the event. You can grab food at the Pier 101 Restaurant and the Gangplank Gift & Tackle Shop, both located at the entrance to the pier.

A Perfect Summer Night Out

Whether you’re looking to enjoy a fun dance party, great music, or simply the beautiful beach atmosphere, the Moonlight Mixers at Folly Beach Pier offer the perfect opportunity to celebrate summer with friends and family.

