Christopher Emde and Stephanie Ganaway-Pasley were chosen to serve on the North Charleston City Council

North Charleston, S.C. — Voters in North Charleston’s Districts 3 and 5 have elected two new City Council members in a special election held Tuesday, May 27. The election was called after two council members resigned earlier this year in connection with a sweeping federal corruption investigation.

Stephanie Ganaway-Pasley and Christopher Emde each won 32% of the vote in their respective districts, according to unofficial results from the Charleston County Board of Registration and Elections. Though the turnout was low — only about 11% of registered voters participated — the results mark a new chapter for the city’s leadership.

District 3: Stephanie Ganaway-Pasley Wins on Platform of Transparency

Stephanie Ganaway-Pasley, a former judge and community advocate, was elected to represent District 3, which includes the Northwoods and Deer Park neighborhoods. In a statement following her victory, Ganaway-Pasley framed the result as a call from voters for more openness and integrity in city government.

“This win is a clear referendum from the people, demanding more transparency, greater integrity, and genuine collaboration,” she said. “These values will be the foundation of my service on City Council. I won’t be serving a political party — I will be serving the people.”

Ganaway-Pasley brings years of public service experience to her new role and has pledged to work closely with residents to rebuild trust and ensure that community needs are met.

District 5: Marine Veteran Christopher Emde Promises Dedicated Service

In District 5, covering areas along Dorchester Road and near the Ashley River, voters chose Christopher Emde, a Marine veteran. Emde kept his message simple and direct in a social media post following the election: “Thank you everyone for all of your support!”

Emde’s military background and straightforward approach to governance appealed to voters seeking stability after recent controversies. He joins the council with a focus on public safety, infrastructure, and restoring residents’ confidence in local leadership.

Special Election Follows Corruption Scandal

The need for this special election arose after two former councilmembers — Jerome Heyward (District 5) and Sandino Moses (District 3) — resigned in February 2025. Both were charged in a federal investigation that uncovered a wide range of illegal activities, including bribery, kickbacks, extortion, and money laundering.

The case, described by investigators as one of the most serious public corruption probes in recent local history, has so far implicated eight individuals, including Councilman Mike Brown of District 1. Brown has been suspended by the governor but has not resigned.

The investigation has cast a long shadow over city government, increasing pressure on new councilmembers to clean up the administration and restore public trust.

Voter Turnout Remains Low Despite High Stakes

Despite the high-profile nature of the vacancies, turnout in Tuesday’s election was low. Of the more than 13,000 registered voters across the two districts, just around 1,400 people cast ballots — a turnout of roughly 11%.

Still, both Ganaway-Pasley and Emde secured enough support to move forward without runoffs, given the crowded field of candidates.

The election of Stephanie Ganaway-Pasley and Christopher Emde represents a significant step forward for North Charleston in the wake of its recent corruption scandal. With a focus on integrity, transparency, and service to the community, both new councilmembers have pledged to bring positive change and renewed accountability to local government. As the city moves past a challenging chapter, all eyes will be on the new council to lead with honesty and vision.

