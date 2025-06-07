Charleston will undertake nighttime lane closures for Ashley River Bridge construction

Charleston, S.C. — As part of the ongoing Ashley River Crossing bridge construction, Charleston, in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Transportation and Mastec-Civil, will implement nighttime lane closures for U.S. 17.

Starting Friday, June 6, 2025, at 9 p.m., the northbound lanes of U.S. 17 will be closed. The closures will begin near the intersection of Albemarle Road and extend approximately 0.5 miles north to the exit ramp at Lockwood Boulevard. The lane closures are expected to last until 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Officials are urging drivers to exercise extreme caution when traveling through the work zone to ensure safety.

SOURCE