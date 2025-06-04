Charleston PD mourns the death of retired police K9 Hektor

Charleston, S.C. – The Charleston Police Department announced on Tuesday the death of K9 Hektor, a retired police dog who served the department with dedication for seven years.

A Dedicated Service

K9 Hektor and his handler, Master Police Officer (MPO) Hall, were an essential part of the Charleston Police Department for many years before retiring in 2022. During his career, Hektor played a key role in drug seizures, tracking wanted criminals, and providing protection for CPD officers. Over the course of his career, he participated in more than 1,200 deployments.

Hektor worked closely with various units, including the CPD SWAT team, the Major Warrants Unit, and the U.S. Marshals Task Force. His bravery and loyalty made him an invaluable asset to the department and the community.

A Loyal Companion

The Charleston Police Department praised Hektor for his outstanding work ethic and unwavering loyalty. “K9 Hektor modeled loyalty, dedication, and an amazing work ethic, while also being a friend, companion, and an adored member of MPO Hall’s family,” the department said in a statement.

Retirement and Family Life

After retiring, K9 Hektor enjoyed his well-deserved rest with the Hall family. He spent his retirement days relaxing at home and enjoying family trips to the mountains, living a peaceful life after years of service.

A Lasting Legacy

The Charleston Police Department expressed its gratitude for K9 Hektor’s service, as well as the Hall family’s care and commitment during his retirement. “We are grateful to K9 Hektor for his service, and the Hall family for embracing and caring for him through his retirement. He will be deeply missed,” said CPD officials.

