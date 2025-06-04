Charleston County School District will offer free summer lunches in rural regions

Charleston, S.C. – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) is now offering free bundle meals for children as part of its third year of providing the Summer Meal Program. This initiative allows families to pick up meals for children up to 18 years old within the district.

How the Program Works

The Summer Meal Program provides free breakfast and lunch items in a grab-n-go style. Each person receives a bundle of meals to cover seven days’ worth of food. Some of these meals are ready-to-eat, while others can be prepared at home.

This year, the program began on Monday and will run until July 31. The initiative helps families who might not be able to access other free summer meal programs, especially those located in rural areas where traditional meal sites are not easily accessible.

Serving the Community

Michelle Mustian, a lifelong chef and officer for nutrition services at CCSD, explained the importance of this program. “I love being able to see kids’ faces and making them happy with food. I love seeing them every day, knowing about their lives. This is just an extension of being able to serve the community,” Mustian said.

In the first week alone, 549 meals were requested, showcasing the community’s need for this service. Mustian also mentioned that the program helps families who cannot go in person to other free meal sites, which usually provide hot meals that require eating on site.

Pickup Locations and Times

The program provides pickup locations across various areas in the district. Here are the specific times and places where families can pick up their meals:

West Ashley:

Clipper Bay Court (West Ashley Carolina Bay) – Mondays 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Kirby Court (West Ashley Grand Oaks) – Mondays 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Johns Island/James Island:

Hughes Road at Dawning Lane (Johns Island) – Mondays 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

St. John’s Episcopal Church (3673 Maybank Highway, behind the church) – Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Food Lion Shopping Center (2770 Maybank Highway, Johns Island) – Tuesdays 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

James Island County Park (871 Riverland Drive, No Park Fee Required) – Tuesdays 12:45 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Ravenel:

Ravenel Mobile Park Community (5360 Savannah Highway) – Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Jericho Mobile Park Community (7146 Savannah Highway) – Tuesdays 11:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Burbage Mobile Park Community (6059 Savannah Highway) – Tuesdays 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Edisto/Adams Run:

Jane Edwards Elementary (1960 Jane Edwards Rd) – Wednesdays 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Adams Run Civic Center (5166 SC-174) – Wednesdays 11:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Wiltown Community Center (5779 Parkers Ferry Rd) – Wednesdays 12:15 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

McClellanville/Awendaw:

McClellanville Public School (711 Pinckney St.) – Tuesdays 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Greater Zion AME Church (4174 N. Hwy 17, Awendaw) – Tuesdays 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Ten Mile Community (Theodore Road at Lucian Street) – Tuesdays 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Wiltown/Hollywood:

Baptist Hill Middle/High School (5117 Baptist Hill Rd) – Thursdays 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

St. James Baptist (Petersfield Road) – Thursdays 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Hollywood Town Center Complex – Thursdays 12:15 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant:

Long Point Amenity Center (251 Mt. Royall Drive) – Thursdays 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Hamlin Road at Mercury Road – Thursdays 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The free meal bundles are a vital resource for families, especially those in rural areas. The Charleston County School District is proud to continue offering this service to help ensure that children have access to nutritious meals during the summer months.

