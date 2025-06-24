Charleston County is attempting to make nine crossings more pedestrian-friendly

Charleston County, S.C. – In an ongoing effort to improve pedestrian safety, Charleston County is preparing to vote on a proposal to fund several key pedestrian improvement projects totaling about $1 million, supported by the transportation sales tax funding. These upgrades will span across West Ashley, North Charleston, and the Charleston Peninsula.

Pedestrian Safety Improvements

The Charleston County Council will vote on Tuesday night to approve the selection of a contractor to carry out the projects. The improvements will target nine intersections and will include a variety of upgrades such as concrete sidewalks, pavement striping, the installation of raised crosswalks, pedestrian signal heads, pedestrian ramps, and pedestal poles, among other enhancements.

One significant improvement will take place at the intersection of Chadwick Drive and Stalker Drive on US-17. According to Eric Adams, Director of Charleston County Public Works, the plans will include a pedestrian refuge in the middle of the crossing and will shorten the crossing distance to increase pedestrian safety. “Pedestrians will have a place to land, cross, and be able to navigate traffic more safely,” Adams explained.

Previous Successes and Community Impact

This effort is part of a broader strategy to enhance pedestrian safety throughout Charleston County. To date, the transportation sales tax program has funded the completion of 47 pedestrian improvement projects. These projects are determined through a partnership between Charleston County, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), and the City of Charleston, which work together to identify intersections where improvements are most needed.

Mike Seekings, District 8 Council Member for the City of Charleston, shared the importance of projects like these. “On King Street alone, we see 2,700 cars a day, 150 bikes, and 30,000 pedestrians,” Seekings said, emphasizing the need for safer crossings to accommodate the heavy foot traffic on the peninsula.

He also highlighted the importance of cooperation between the state DOT, the county, and the city to reduce pedestrian-vehicle conflicts, adding, “Anything we can do to improve intersections is important, and I’m in favor of making these improvements happen as soon as possible.”

Areas of Focus

The following intersections are slated for improvement as part of the project:

Fielding Connector and Croghan Spur

St. Andrews Boulevard and Riverdale Drive

East Bay Street and Columbus Street

I-26 Eastbound Ramps and Remount Road

Leeds Avenue and Azalea Drive

Azalea Drive and Industrial Avenue

Cosgrove Avenue and Azalea Drive

Additional improvements at Courtenay Drive at Doughty Street and Stocker and Chadwick Drive at Savannah Highway in the City of Charleston.

Looking Ahead

These improvements are expected to significantly enhance the safety and accessibility of Charleston’s busiest intersections for pedestrians. With the implementation of these changes, the county hopes to encourage more pedestrian movement and reduce the risk of accidents at key crossings.

