CFD to recognize slain heroes on the 18th anniversary of Sofa Super Store fire

On June 18, 2025, Charleston will come together to remember the nine firefighters who died in the 2007 Sofa Super Store blaze in West Ashley. The Charleston Fire Department will hold a solemn memorial ceremony at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park.

Ceremony Details and Location

The commemoration ceremony is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park, located at 1807 Savannah Highway.

In honor of the fallen firefighters, the department will hold a 24-hour vigil beginning at midnight on June 18, with personnel standing watch at the memorial flagpole throughout the day.

Who Is Invited to Attend

The event is open to both fire service members and the broader community. Family members of the nine firefighters are welcome to arrive anytime before the ceremony.

Limited seating will be available under a tent, with priority given to the families of the fallen and past Charleston Fire Department personnel.

Support Available During the Event

The Lowcountry Firefighter Support Team and Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy will be on hand to provide emotional and spiritual support during the vigil and ceremony.

As the city reflects on the tragedy that claimed nine brave Charleston firefighters 18 years ago, this ceremony stands as a powerful reminder of their sacrifice. The community’s presence and honor help ensure their memory lives on.

