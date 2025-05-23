CCSO announces new naloxone stand in West Ashley

Charleston, S.C. – In response to a recent rise in drug overdoses, a new naloxone stand has been set up in West Ashley as part of a Charleston County-wide effort to fight the growing crisis.

The stand is located at Consign Charleston, a local business at 1610 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, thanks to a partnership between the shop’s owner and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

“We thank them for this partnership and willingness to help their community,” the CCSO said in a post on social media.

What Is Naloxone?

Naloxone, also known by its brand name Narcan, is a life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses. It can be used in emergencies to help someone who may be experiencing an overdose before medical professionals arrive.

Having naloxone readily available in public spaces helps ensure faster responses during critical moments, potentially saving lives.

Why West Ashley?

The decision to place a stand in West Ashley follows a notable increase in overdoses reported by the county. The data comes from OD MAPS (Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program), a tool used by law enforcement and public health officials to track and respond to overdose incidents across different areas.

OD MAPS helps authorities identify overdose hotspots in real time, so they can deploy resources and raise awareness where it’s needed most.

A Countywide Initiative

This new naloxone stand is part of a larger Charleston County initiative to increase access to overdose-reversal tools throughout the area. As the opioid crisis continues to impact families and communities, officials are working with businesses, health providers, and local organizations to create a more prepared and responsive environment.

With the addition of this naloxone stand in West Ashley, Charleston County takes another step forward in tackling the opioid overdose epidemic. Community partnerships like this one between Consign Charleston and the Sheriff’s Office show how local action can support public health and safety.

Residents are encouraged to learn how to use naloxone and be aware of where it’s available, as quick action can make the difference between life and death.

SOURCE