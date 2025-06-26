Berkeley County’s 4-mile stretch of I-26 is seeing a traffic change

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has implemented a traffic shift on a section of Interstate 26 in Berkeley County, near the Jedburg Road exit, to accommodate ongoing construction. This shift began Wednesday and affects the eastbound side of the interstate between mile markers 190 and Exit 194, which is the Jedburg Road exit. This stretch of highway is located between Highway 601 and Highway 521.

Details of the Traffic Shift

As part of the construction process, drivers are being redirected from the existing lanes to newly constructed median lanes. This shift allows work to continue on the highway, which is part of an ongoing improvement project.

Expected Duration and Traffic Impacts

The traffic shift is expected to continue through Thursday morning. Drivers are advised to anticipate delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible to avoid congestion in the area.

Safety and Travel Tips

SCDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert when traveling near the work zone to ensure their safety and the safety of construction workers. It is important to remain cautious as work continues on this section of I-26.

For real-time updates on traffic conditions, drivers can plan their route ahead of time using the 511SC App or visit 511sc.org for more information.

The traffic shift on I-26 in Berkeley County is a temporary adjustment to allow ongoing construction to take place. Drivers should expect delays and plan ahead to ensure a smooth journey through the area.

