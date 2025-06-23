Berkeley County announces new lane closures as part of the US-176 widening project

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – As part of the ongoing US-176 Widening Project, Berkeley County officials have announced a new set of overnight lane closures starting Sunday. These closures will impact sections of US-17A and US-176 while crews continue their work to improve road infrastructure.

Lane Reductions on US-17A Starting Sunday

Beginning Sunday, two lanes of US-17A just north of the US-176 intersection will be temporarily reduced to one lane for construction. This closure will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night while crews work on patching storm drainage crossings. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction around the work area.

Paving Work on US-176 to Begin Sunday Night

Starting Sunday evening, crews will also begin overnight paving work on US-176 between Cane Bay Boulevard and Sheep Island. The road will be temporarily shifted to keep one lane open in each direction between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. The paving work is expected to be completed by Thursday.

Storm Drainage Installation on US-17A Starting Monday

From Monday onward, crews will work on installing storm drainage crossings on US-17A between US-176 and Third Avenue. These closures will take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night until Thursday. During this time, two lanes of US-17A will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Important Traffic Advisory

Drivers in these areas are urged to follow all construction signs and message boards for real-time updates on traffic patterns and lane changes. The work is part of the larger US-176 Widening Phase One project, which aims to expand the road from two to four lanes between Sheep Island Road and US-17A.

