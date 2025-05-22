Behind the Bar: LoLA’s Queen of Liquor, Jennifer Ouellette

For over two years, our Behind the Bar series has introduced rAeaders to some of the most dynamic bartenders across the Lowcountry. This time, we shine the spotlight on Jennifer Ouellette, a friendly, funny, and caring mixologist serving up good vibes and great cocktails at LoLA in Mount Pleasant.

A Decade Behind the Bar

Ouellette has spent 10 years in the bartending world, first starting her journey at Palmetto Oyster House in Sumter, South Carolina — a small Air Force town where she poured her very first drink at just 23. Her passion and personality quickly made her stand out, eventually landing her a bar manager role at J O’Grady’s, an Irish pub that helped launch her career.

“You meet people from all walks of life,” she shared. “Every person has a different story, and that’s what makes bartending so fascinating.”

Rooted in Family

Born with a heart full of care, Ouellette’s story isn’t just about cocktails — it’s deeply personal. After earning her bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Winthrop University, she put further education on hold to spend time with her grandmother. That decision, made just before the COVID-19 pandemic, became a treasured chapter in her life.

“It was a blessing in disguise,” she said. “I’m thankful I got to spend time with her before she couldn’t go outside anymore.”

Bartending with a Purpose

Jennifer’s journey continued at Cantina 76, a spot close to her grandmother’s home. She worked there for five years before moving on to Mustard Seed, and eventually to LoLA, which took over the same location. The joke among coworkers? “Jennifer just came with the building.”

At LoLA, Ouellette has found a second family. “Working here has been a wonderful experience. Honestly, we don’t get a lot of belligerent guests,” she noted.

Known fondly as the “Water Queen,” Ouellette is famous for looking out for her patrons. She’s the bartender who won’t hesitate to cut you off when you’ve had enough, but will offer a plate of food to help you sober up. It’s all part of her mission to make LoLA feel like a home away from home.

“I want to foster an environment where you feel safe and cared for,” she explained. “If you need food, I’ll get you food so you’re not hurting in the morning.”

Life Beyond the Bar

When she’s not behind the counter, Jennifer enjoys the simple things. She loves spending time with her fiancé, catching some rays at Folly Beach, and lifting weights at the gym. She’s also a huge fan of true crime and reality TV shows like Below Deck. And yes — she has a cat named Miso (but don’t call her a cat lady).

Despite her fun-loving nature, Ouellette is honest about the hustle. “I’m still paying off student loans,” she said with a laugh. “I’m a workaholic, but I love what I do.”

A Bartender Who Truly Cares

Jennifer Ouellette isn’t just mixing drinks—she’s building relationships. Her approach is refreshing, blending a protective, no-nonsense attitude with a great sense of humor and a deep love for community. Whether you’re a regular or a first-time guest at LoLA Mount Pleasant, chances are you’ll leave feeling like part of the family — thanks to Jennifer.

