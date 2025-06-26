As temps climb, Berkeley County animal officials advise pet safety

As extreme summer heat continues to grip the Lowcountry, Berkeley County officials are urging pet owners to take extra precautions to protect their animals. The Berkeley County Animal Control is already dealing with a high volume of calls this season, as more pets are being found in unsafe conditions due to the intense heat.

Pets in Unsafe Conditions

Officials report cases of pets being left in yards without shade, without clean water, or even locked in cars during the hot summer days. These conditions can quickly lead to heat distress in animals.

John DiFalco, a cruelty investigator with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, emphasized how quickly heat-related distress can set in for animals. “Symptoms that you’re going to see are excessive panting, drooling, and vomiting,” he said. “Within about 30 minutes of them being outside, you need to either bring them back in or start monitoring them closely for any signs of distress.”

Tips to Keep Pets Safe in the Heat

Veterinarians and animal welfare experts recommend taking precautions to prevent heat stress in pets:

Walk pets during cooler times: Early morning or evening walks are ideal, as the sun’s intensity is lower.

Provide fresh water: Even something as simple as a water bowl can become dangerous if it’s left in the heat for too long.

Check pavement temperatures: The ground can get too hot for pets’ paws. If the pavement is too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws.

Additionally, senior dogs and puppies are especially vulnerable to heat stress, so keep a close eye on them.

Berkeley Animal Center Adjusts to Overcrowding and Heat

At the Berkeley Animal Center, staff are adjusting their routines to ensure animals remain comfortable and safe during the heat. The shelter is dealing with overcrowding, as the kennels are full and more animals are being brought in each week. The shelter is near or at capacity, but they are doing their best to manage the situation.

Desi Baldeagle, a staff member at the shelter, explained the measures being taken. “We’re making sure all the animals have plenty of water, food, and medical care,” she said. “We’re also closing the guillotines during the hottest part of the day to keep the air conditioning going for them.”

Helping Overcrowded Shelters

Due to overcrowding, the shelter is encouraging the public to help by fostering, adopting, volunteering, or donating supplies to support the animals in need.

“There are many animals coming in simply because their owners didn’t understand the risks,” DiFalco explained.

What to Do if You See a Distressed Pet

If you see a pet in distress due to the heat, officials advise against approaching the animal directly. Instead, contact Berkeley County Animal Control through the Sheriff’s Office, so that a trained officer can respond and assess the situation.

As temperatures soar, it’s critical for pet owners to be aware of the dangers of extreme heat and take the necessary steps to keep their animals safe. With shelters like Berkeley Animal Center facing overcrowding, the community is encouraged to assist however possible—whether through fostering, adoption, or donations.

