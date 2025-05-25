An annual Memorial Day ceremony is held by a nonprofit in the Lowcountry

Across the country, Memorial Day weekend is a time to remember the brave service men and women who gave their lives for our freedom. In Ridgeland, South Carolina, a local nonprofit called Operation Patriot FOB (OPFOB) held its annual Memorial Day ceremony to honor these heroes.

Operation Patriot FOB Supports Veterans and First Responders

OPFOB is a nonprofit that offers free outdoor and recreational activities to veterans, active-duty military members, and first responders in the Lowcountry area. Their goal is to provide support and healing opportunities for those who have served.

A special part of the Memorial Day tradition at OPFOB is lighting a fire 22 days before the ceremony. This fire burns continuously until Memorial Day to remember the 22 veterans who lose their lives each day to suicide. It also honors those who died on the battlefield, serving their country with courage.

Retired Major General Thomas Mullikin, who spoke at the ceremony, praised OPFOB’s work. He said the organization provides valuable chances for veterans to connect, train, and heal in a beautiful setting. He highlighted the service OPFOB offers to the more than 430,000 veterans living in South Carolina.

Honoring a Hero: Charlie Mullikin

Part of the ceremony included dedicating a roadway in memory of Charlie Mullikin, Tom’s father. Charlie was a World War II veteran and served in the U.S. Army special operations unit known as the Rodgers Rangers. He received both the Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his service.

Tom shared that his father believed strongly in the greatness of the United States. While Charlie would have felt proud about the dedication, he would have preferred to honor the heroes still living—those left behind after war.

Remembering the True Meaning of Memorial Day

Tom Mullikin appreciates that Memorial Day has become a time for friends and family to gather and celebrate. However, he hopes people will also take a moment to remember the true meaning of the holiday: honoring and mourning those who died while serving the country.

Support for Veterans Through the Save 22 Club

For those interested in helping veterans, OPFOB offers a monthly subscription called the Save 22 Club. By contributing $22 a month, members support service men and women who struggle with invisible wounds like PTSD and other mental health challenges.

This support helps provide resources and care to veterans who need it most.

