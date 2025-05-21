An animal welfare check on Johns Island has prompted calls for an updated ordinance

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – A recent animal welfare check on Johns Island has led to renewed calls for updated local laws to better protect animals in Charleston County.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about a large number of dogs kept at a property on the 3200 block of Sandhill Road, near Bohicket Road. Upon arrival, deputies found 25 dogs living in 15 outdoor kennels of different breeds and sizes.

What Deputies Found

According to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Alexis Douglas, the dog owner cooperated fully during the welfare check. Deputies noted the following:

All dogs had access to clean water

The kennels were clean

Dogs appeared healthy, with good body condition scores (rated between 4 and 5 on the Purina Body Conditioning System)

However, despite the animals’ healthy appearance, deputies found the kennels were not suitable for outdoor use, especially for long-term shelter.

What Happened Next?

Animal Control officers helped rehome some of the dogs, while the owner voluntarily relocated the rest to a more suitable property. At this time, no charges have been filed, as the owner was cooperative and responsive.

Call for Updated Animal Welfare Ordinance

Sheriff Carl Ritchie is now urging the Charleston County Council to review and strengthen animal welfare ordinances, especially those involving outdoor shelter requirements and the number of animals allowed per property.

The sheriff believes that while no laws were broken in this case, the situation showed gaps in current regulations that need to be addressed.

This case shows how cooperation between pet owners and authorities can lead to positive outcomes — but also highlights the need for better legal protections for animals. With the support of local leadership, Charleston County may soon see stronger rules to ensure animal well-being, especially in rural areas like Johns Island.

