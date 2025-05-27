American Legion Post 166 pays honor to fallen warriors on Memorial Day

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — While many enjoyed a long weekend, the members of American Legion Post 166 in Goose Creek spent Monday morning focusing on what Memorial Day is truly about—honoring those who gave their lives in service to the United States.

A Day to Remember Heroes

Air Force veteran Jim Rowan, now the Post Commander, spoke about the significance of the day during the morning ceremony.

“This sacred day we honor all the brave, freedom-loving, patriotic men and women throughout our history,” Rowan said.

“Today means that we’re going to pay homage to all the Americans ahead of us in our history that have given up their lives so that we can be free in America.”

Honoring the Fallen, the Missing, and the Captured

The ceremony at Post 166 continued its long-standing tradition of not only remembering fallen service members but also honoring those who are missing in action (MIA) and prisoners of war (POW).

Mike Thomas, the Post’s historian, shared the origins of Memorial Day with attendees. He explained how the holiday began shortly after the Civil War and has evolved into a national day of remembrance observed across the country.

Wreath Laying, Taps, and 21-Gun Salute

The event included symbolic and emotional moments:

A wreath-laying ceremony

A solemn playing of “Taps”

A 21-gun salute to honor and remember the fallen

These traditions served as a powerful reminder of the sacrifice made by so many in defense of freedom.

A Meaningful Morning in Goose Creek

American Legion Post 166’s Memorial Day tribute was a heartfelt reminder of the men and women who laid down their lives for the freedoms we enjoy today. Through history, music, and military honors, the Post helped ensure that this important day wasn’t just marked by celebrations—but by reflection, gratitude, and respect.

