Amazon’s new plant in Summerville is creating jobs in Dorchester County

Amazon announced on Wednesday the opening of a new Same-Day Delivery site in Dorchester County, specifically in Summerville’s Jedburg Logistics Park. This new facility is set to create over 100 full-time jobs, with wages starting at $18.50 per hour and comprehensive benefits offered to employees.

A New Addition to the Summerville Community

“We’re proud to join the Summerville community and bring this new delivery facility to Dorchester County,” said John Greenlee, Site Lead for Amazon’s Summerville Same-Day Delivery site. “Our team is focused on being reliable neighbors and providing excellent service to customers across the Charleston area.”

Streamlined Operations for Faster Delivery

The new facility is designed for speed and efficiency, featuring streamlined conveyors, direct picking to pack stations, and smaller footprints that improve operational efficiency. The hybrid site enables Amazon to fulfill, sort, and deliver products all from one location, ensuring faster delivery times.

Significance for Dorchester County

The opening of this Amazon facility marks an important milestone for Dorchester County. According to David Chinnis, Dorchester County Council Chairman, “As the first Amazon facility in our county—and the first in the Charleston metro area in more than five years—it speaks volumes about the confidence businesses have in our region.”

Amazon’s new Same-Day Delivery facility in Dorchester County is a significant development for the local economy, bringing both job opportunities and faster delivery service to the region. As the first Amazon site in the county, it highlights the growing confidence in the Charleston metro area’s business potential.

SOURCE