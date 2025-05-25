After a four-match road trip, Detroit City FC returns home to host the Charleston Battery, the leaders of the Eastern Conference

Detroit City Football Club is coming back home this weekend after a four-game road trip to play against Eastern Conference rival Charleston Battery. The match kicks off at 4 p.m. at Keyworth Stadium and will be streamed live on ESPN+ and TUDN. Local fans can watch the game on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV), and Michigan residents can stream it for free on CBSDetroit.com.

Recent Form and Road Trip Results

Detroit City is coming off a 1-1 draw against Birmingham Legion FC last Sunday. After a scoreless first half, Alex Villanueva scored early in the second half to give Detroit the lead, but Birmingham equalized with a corner kick goal in the 81st minute.

During their four-game road trip, Detroit City earned three draws in league matches at Indianapolis, Hartford, and Birmingham, and suffered one loss in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup against Chicago Fire FC.

Player Milestones Coming Up

Two players are nearing milestones this weekend. Connor Rutz is close to making his 152nd appearance for Detroit City, which would make him the second-most capped player in club history, surpassing Nate Steinwascher. Defender Devon Amoo-Mensah could reach his 100th professional appearance for the club, becoming the seventh player in the team’s history to hit this mark.

Charleston Battery: Eastern Conference Leaders

Charleston Battery currently leads the Eastern Conference with 21 points. They are on a six-game winning streak in league play and have only dropped points twice this season. They come into this match after a strong 4-0 win over San Antonio FC, where striker Cal Jennings scored twice and leads the USL Championship scoring charts with nine goals this season. Jennings was also named USL Championship Player of the Week for Week 11.

History Between Detroit City FC and Charleston Battery

This will be the seventh time the two teams meet. Detroit City has won three matches, Charleston has won one, and two games ended in draws. Last season, Detroit City won 2-0 at home with late goals by Maxi Rodriguez and Elvis Amoh. The return match ended in a 2-2 draw after Laurent Kissiedou scored in stoppage time.

Women’s Team Plays Following Saturday’s Match

After the men’s game, Detroit City FC’s women’s team will play their first home match of the 2025 USL W League season. The defending Central Conference champions will face Union FC Macomb, with kickoff at 7 p.m.

Upcoming Matches and Tickets

After this weekend’s game, Detroit City FC will hit the road again for three more weekends, starting with a USL Jägermeister Cup match against USL League One side Portland Hearts of Pine. Detroit City returns to Keyworth Stadium on Saturday, June 21st, to play The Miami FC at 4 p.m. Tickets for all games are available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

